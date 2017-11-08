Rev. Jesse Jackson responds to journalist’s sexual harassment allegation

CHICAGO — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is responding to allegations of sexual harassment being shared on a social media blog.

New York-based journalist Danielle Young shared her story of meeting Jackson following a speech several years ago.

She claims while the former politician met with staffers and snapped pictures in a conference room, he looked her up and down and then reached out a hand and grabbed her thigh saying, “I like all of that right there!”

She said he then pulled her closer and looked at her body.

A Jackson representative responded to the claims in statement: “Although Rev. Jackson does not recall the meeting three years ago, he profoundly and sincerely regrets any pain Ms. Young may have experienced.”