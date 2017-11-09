19-year-old charged in hit-and-run that killed Bolingbrook mother

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 19-year-old Joliet man has been charged in a hit-and-run that killed a Bolingbrook mother.

Police say Eduardo Avila struck 35-year-old Patricia Hoyt with his 2002 Honda Accord either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Hoyt’s body was found Sunday on Frontage Road near Lawton Lane. She was in the neighborhood to get together with friends. She had a son and a daughter.

A warrant has been issued for Avila with a bond amount of $500,000. Bolingbrook police have contacted Avila’s attorney to facilitate custody of Avila.

