CTA train hits car after woman tries to drive around crossing gate in Cicero

CICERO, III -- A CTA train hit a car after a woman reportedly attempted to drive around a lowered crossing gate in Cicero.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the CTA Pink Line station at 50th Avenue and 21st Place.

According to varies accounts, a woman tried to drive her car around the CTA crossing gate while it was down.

The first car of the westbound Pink Line train crashed into the Nissan Altima, sending the driver to the hospital.

Passengers on the train say they felt the impact, and there was no mistaking what happened.

Two passengers in the car jumped out and ran from the scene.

No one was seriously injured.

Repairs to the crossing gate will take several hours, but it appears the tracks were not damaged.

CTA says normal service has resumed on the Pink Line.

The driver is under police guard at MacNeal Hospital and may face criminal charges.