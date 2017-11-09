Cubs beat writer Mark Gonzales look back at 2017 and ahead to 2018 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a team that is set up for future success, there are still a lot of things to be decided to make them a World Series champion again.

The starting rotation, the closer position, outfield rotations, and the coaching staff all have questions as the 2017 fades into memory & 2018 comes to the forefront.

It will be a busy offseason for Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer as the try to plug the holes in the roster to make a fourth-straight playoff appearance.

Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune will be following the developments closely this offseason and he appeared on the Sports Feed 2017 Baseball End of Season Wrap-Up on Thursday.

Watch Mark's discussion on the upcoming season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.