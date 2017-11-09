The well wishes continue for Bears TE Zach Miller as he returns to Chicago
CHICAGO – It has been one of the most difficult weeks in the football career of Zach Miller, yet the tight end has never felt so much love from his teammates, peers, and the fans.
Following a knee dislocation that led to emergency surgery to fix a torn artery in his left leg, the Bears’ tight end has well wishes on Social Media and even in person while in New Orleans.
Saints players, chairman George McCaskey, teammate Akiem Hicks were among the many to personally visit Miller in the Louisiana hospital till he was able to return home this week.
Yet nearly two weeks after the injury, the well wishes keep pouring in for Miller.
A few of his teammates have already made their way to the Chicago-area hospital to send well wishes.
Running backs Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen posted their visit on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
“Da Bears Brothers” podcast went so far as to have fans submit best wishes to Miller, which they compiled into an 11-minute YouTube video.
True to his word, Miller has been responding to a number of those who’ve reached out to him on Twitter. That includes Bears staff, teammates, and fans.