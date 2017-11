JOLIET, Ill. — An elderly man is found dead following a house fire in Joliet.

Authorities found Otis Bloodsaw around 3:30 a.m. Thursday inside a home that had been on fire.

He was 78 years old and an autopsy did not rule on the official cause of death.

Another man lived with him at the home and made it out, but suffered burns to his face.

No word yet on what caused the fire.