‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ themed pop-up coming to bar in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. -- A popular suburban bar is recreating the post World War II charm of one of the greatest Christmas movies ever made.

Fitzgerald's Sidebar, located at 6615 W Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn, is transforming into a recreation of Nick's, the rough-and-tumble bar from "It's a Wonderful Life."

The pop-up will feature cocktails named for some of the characters in the movie such as the “Flaming Rum Punch” ordered by guardian angel Clarence and a cocktail called “Zu-Zu's Petals,” according to Time Out.

For added flavor, an old cash register will also "ding" when it opens, like in the movie.

The pop-up bar will be open every Wednesday in December (6, 13, 20, 27) beginning at 5 p.m. The bar will also be showing the classic movie itself on a big screen from 8 to 10 p.m.