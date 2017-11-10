× Slick conditions causes multiple accidents, closures in Chicago-area

CHICAGO — Light snow in Chicagoland is causing slick conditions Friday, which has prompted some accidents and road closures.

All lanes are blocked on inbound I-90/I-94 at Montrose Avenue due to an accident. Injuries are unknown but the fire department is on the scene.

Icy conditions closed the I-290 outbound ramp to outbound I-90/I-94/Dan Ryan.

On Damen Avenue near Blue Island Avenue in Chicago, there’s an accident involving a car crashing into a building.

In Northbrook, slick conditions led to multiple cars in a ditch on US-41 Skokie Highway’s southbound ramp to westbound Lake-Cook Road.

An overturned vehicle was reported on Route 53 North at Palatine Road.

Accidents were also reported in Bartlett at Naperville Road and Lake Street, as well as in Libertyville on I-94/I-294 southbound at IL-176/Rockland Road. The Libertyville crash has been moved to the shoulder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

