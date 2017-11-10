Snowfall triggers crashes, slow driving conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The snowfall on Friday triggered crashes and slow driving conditions on the Kennedy Expressway.

Three semi-trucks were involved in an accident at the Kennedy and North Avenue.

On the Dan Ryan, the express lanes were closed briefly so salt trucks could go over them.

Chicago's Streets and Sanitation Department deployed 210 trucks.

State Police are operating under a "snow emergency plan," which means if drivers get into accidents and their vehicles are still drivable, they can file a report later.