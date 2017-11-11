2 charged in connection to North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO — Two men were charged in a string of armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said Trenell Kirkman, 28, and Stephen Jackson, 25, contacted their victims through an online app, lured them into a gangway in Rogers Park and robbed them at gunpoint.

Nine such robberies happened in the past month. They all happened in the 7600 block of North Bosworth Avenue.

The men were arrested on Thursday.

Jackson faces three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful possession of a credit of debit card, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm with expired FOID card.

Kirkman faces four felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of solicitation of a sexual act.

They are both due in bond court Sunday.