Chicago celebrates Veterans Day, honors veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The City of Chicago is marking Veterans Day Sunday, with a ceremony at Soldier Field.

The Veterans Day ceremony is set to start at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be at the event and so will the Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who grew up in Glenview.

The West Point Glee Club will also be at the event. They have been performing throughout the city leading up to the day’s festivities. You may have seen they did a flash mob at O’Hare earlier this week.

The ceremony is going to be at the Doughboy Statue. A doughboy is what U.s. service members were called during World War I. Soldier Field was named in honor of the men who died in that war.

There’s a lot of history to remember on Sunday and those celebrations will kick off at Soldier Field in just a few hours. There is free public parking at the Waldron Parking Deck -- exit 18 from Lake Shore Drive.