2 shot dead in Brighton Park

CHICAGO – Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said the two men, both 29, were walking on the sidewalk on the 2400 block of West 47th Place around 1:55 a.m. when a gray Toyota Corolla pulled up and a man exited the car and opened fire.

The offender then got back in the car and fled eastbound toward Western Avenue.

One of the men was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head and neck.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe this is a gang related incident.