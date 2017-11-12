7 shot in Gary, 1 person of interest ID’d

GARY, Ind. – Seven people were wounded after a shooting in Gary early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim at the 4600 block of Melton Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they saw that four men and three women were shot. Another man was injured in the leg and was attempting to get to safety.

All the victims were treated at the hospital and there are no current updates to their conditions.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated.

At least one person of interest has been identified, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.