CHICAGO -- For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Gloomy, rainy Sunday, some snow pellets
-
Milder temps, cloudy skies, several showers
-
Slick conditions causes multiple accidents, closures in Chicago-area
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Chicago Cubs try to clinch NLCS spot today
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
-
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off: Everything you need to know
-
7-day forecast: Cool weekend, warm up next week
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
-
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later
-
Weather better fit for fall finally arrives
-
More seasonable weather on the way