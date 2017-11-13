At least 5 carjackings reported Monday in Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two more carjackings were reported Monday afternoon following a busy morning in which several more were reported.

Around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. St Clair, police say a man left his vehicle running while placed bags into the trunk of his white Jeep Cherokee. At the time, a suspect entered the vehicle and fled. Preliminary reports indicate the victim was a Lyft driver.

A short time later, around 3:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Halstead, police say a man was pumping gas when a male juvenile entered the victim’s gray Ford Edge SUV and fled.

Surveillance video shows a man pumping gas when someone jumps behind the wheel and drives away--the gas pump still in the car.

The driver chased after him and into the street with no luck.

"I saw them before the carjacking. I saw people standing outside. It looked like they were doing it for fun," Saji Kora, the gas station manager, said.

"It’s crazy out here. People out here robbing, killing. Doing what they’re doing. It's the devil doing his work, what can I say?" Rick Dyer Splawski said.

Earlier Monday morning, around 2:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Wellington two men and a woman were sitting in a black 2017 Toyota Camry when three armed men ordered them to get out of the car. The three men took some items from the victims and then used the Camry to drive away from the scene. There were last seen heading southbound on N. Rockwell St.

The second carjacking happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Aberdeen St. Three men approached another man at gunpoint and took his black sedan.

A third carjacking happened in the 1900 block of West Augusta Blvd. around 4:35 a.m. A man was approached by three men with guns. They took his white Dodge Charger.

Police believe the suspects in the carjackings that occurred in the early morning hours are juveniles.

No word if these are related to a string of carjackings that police are already investigating.

No one is in custody.