Aurora man surprised, given thanks in Las Vegas after delivering handmade crosses

LAS VEGAS — A Chicago area man known for making crosses for victims of deadly shootings got a big surprise thank you on Monday.

Greg Zanis of Aurora is known for delivering handmade crosses to areas devastated by fatal shootings.

Unfortunately, that means he’s been busy lately. And while he’s from the Chicago area, on Monday, he was surprised in Las Vegas and given thanks for making crosses for the 58 people who lost their lives at a country music concert.

A Las Vegas television station gave Zanis a new truck with a trailer for his crosses. They also gave him rent money and $20,000 for his non-profit. He was also surprised with a visit from his daughter.

Zanis was overwhelmed by the generosity.

On Sunday, Zanis was honored in Las Vegas by faith and government leaders. They dubbed November 12 “Greg Zanis Day” in Clark County after Zanis delivered the crosses to the victims of the mass shooting.