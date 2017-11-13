Chris Emma on the Bears moving forward after another loss to the Packers on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't supposed to be this way. Finally, it would be a "Victory Monday" for the Bears against the Packers after years of waiting for a victory at home over their rivals.

Once again, it didn't work out. Even with Aaron Rodgers back in the lineup.

The Packers used a strong defense and key plays from Brett Hundley to beat the Bears 23-16 at Soldier Field on Sunday, squashing what little optimism might have remained for the 2017 season. A botched challenge call defined another lost afternoon for the team and puts more heat on head coach John Fox as he heads toward a potential third-straight losing season.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score joins Sports Feed on Monday to discuss what he saw from the team on Sunday and what could be ahead for the Bears. Watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.

ooyala player_id="5d88305d0c6c47eabc12e43063a41c69" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="trOTQyOtBWYGl88XLal1pDam4Q-4" code="o2ZDlkZDE6FkyavkVduiodMTIJG2OsNS"]