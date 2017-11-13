Mother, 2 children safe after carjacking and kidnapping in Wheeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEELING, Ill. -- A mother and her two children are safe after they were part of a carjacking and kidnapping in the northwest suburbs.

A man left his wife and two children in the car while he went inside a Walgreens on Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling Sunday afternoon.

When he came back out, the car was gone.

An Amber Alert was issued, but later canceled when they were all found safe-- reportedly on Chicago's northwest side.

There is no word yet if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.