Series of armed carjackings reported across Chicago

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a series of carjackings in Chicago overnight.

The most recent happened near Augusta and Damen. A man says three men took his car at gunpoint. He was not injured.

Police are also investigating at least two other carjackings — one on Elston just north of Diversey and another on Aberdeen near Kinzie.

The victims in those cases reported similar circumstances of being held up at gunpoint by three men.

WGN has a crew checking this out and we’ll have a live report a little later Monday morning.