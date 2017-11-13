While in the hospital, Bears tight end Zach Miller gets a bedside haircut

CHICAGO – Since he joined the Bears, he’s been lauded as a great leader and teammate for a Bears team that’s trying to build themselves into a winner.

At the same time, a few people have pointed out Zach Miller’s style off the field. In particular, they’ve always been impressed with his hair and beard, which he maintains constantly.

Even after suffering a dislocated left knee that’s left him in the hospital since the game against the Saints on October 29th, Miller isn’t abandoning his look as he recovers.

Huge shoutout to my guy @lawrencethebarber for keeping me fresh even while I’m laid up in this hospital! 💯 A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

On Monday night, Miller posted a pair of pictures to Instagram of himself getting a haircut and a beard trim from Lawrence Funk, the owner of Funks’s Barbershop in Chicago.

Lawrence went all out with the haircut, bringing a custom barber cape along with the clippers, comb, and scissors.

Miller remains in the hospital after emergency vascular surgery on his left leg to prevent more damage after the knee dislocation. After more than a week in New Orleans, Miller finally returned to Chicago last week where he continues to recover, already placed on Injured Reserve for 2017.