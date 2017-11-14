2 arrested for carjacking, police investigate other incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A spike in carjackings has the Chicago approaching 800 for the year and now federal officials are getting involved and two men have been arrested.

The latest carjacking occurred Monday night in the 800 block of North Racine.

Surveillance video showed one vehicle pulling up. Somebody then gets out and within moments another carjacking has occurred as the second car speeds away.

The victim notified authorities right away and the suspects were arrested after a brief chase and crash.

That incident was one of 15 over the last two days.

The victim notified police and the suspects were arrested after a brief chase and crash.

Davontae Jones, 18, and Jason Dortch, 19, were arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking armed with a firearm.

Another incident happened Monday afternoon. While the driver pumped gas on the passenger side, the suspect hopped in took off from a Mobil gas station at Division and Halsted.

The car thief in this incident still remains at large.

On Tuesday, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson addressed the matter saying the crimes are being given high priority.

Police advised the public not to leave they keys in your car.

Police said most of these cars stolen are then used in other crimes.