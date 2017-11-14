Former White Sox outfielder Jim Rivera dies at 96

CHICAGO – Another member of the one of the White Sox most celebrated teams passed away on Tuesday.

The team announced that outfielder Jim Rivera died at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the age of 96. Rivera was a member of the White Sox from 1952-1961 while also spending parts of a year with the St. Louis Browns and the Kansas City Athletics.

“Jim was a key member of the Go-Go White Sox teams of the 1950s, teaming with fellow outfielders Minnie Minoso, Jim Landis and others. It was amazing to see the friendship and comradery among those men whenever they gathered together at a Sox game, even if it was decades after they last played together,” said the team in a statement released on Tuesday. “We imagine they are having quite a clubhouse meeting today.

“We extend our condolences to Nancy Rivera and the entire Rivera family at his passing.”

Nicknamed “Jungle Jim” for his style of play and personality, Rivera led the American League with 16 triples in 1953 and stolen bases in 1955 with 25. For his White Sox career, he had 50 triples, 146 stolen bases, to go along with 77 home runs and a .257 batting average in 1,010 games.

During the 1959 World Series, Rivera made three starts in right field against the Dodgers.