2 suspects in critical condition after carjacking, police chase

CHICAGO — Two suspects are in critical condition following a carjacking and police chase Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say the carjacking happened at about 10 a.m. at 1048 W. 61st Street.

The victim called police and a chase ensued ending at 49th and Wentworth.

Police say the suspects were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Their genders are unknown at this time.

Police say they were initially notified that one suspect had died — but that information has changed .

No other information is available. Check back for updates.