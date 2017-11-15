2 robberies in Chinatown captured on surveillance video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released new surveillance video of two robberies last week in Chinatown.

In the video, a man and woman can be seen walking down the street, right after they grabbed the purse of a woman and caused her to fall.

It happened along 23rd near Wentworth Saturday night.

Another armed robbery happened on the same block last Wednesday night. The victim is seen walking down the street, when four people run up from behind her.

One of the suspects pulls out a gun, while another grabs her purse.

The video also shows a car driving down the block, possibly used by the suspects.

Chicago police presence has been stepped up in Chinatown since the robberies.