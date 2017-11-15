Fate of superintendent accused of sexual harassment may be determined at Wednesday meeting

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The future of an embattled suburban superintendent could be decided Wednesday night after he was accused of harassing female staff members.

Floyd Williams was accused of sexually harassing several female staff members at Des Plaines Elementary School District 62.

He’s been on paid leave since October 31, earning his full $198,000 a year salary.

The school board has refused to answer questions about the superintendent.

They are holding their third closed session in the last two months on Wednesday night.

On the agenda is the approval of a separation agreement with Williams.