Lendale Johnson and Neil Pauffley discuss their tennis careers on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - One of the great things about Sports Feed is the chance to provide a number of different stories about a number different people in a number of different sports.

Wednesday provided that opportunity as we got a chance to discuss the tennis careers of Lendale Johnson and Neil Pauffley in studio. The latter is a native of England who just finished up a tournament in Champaign, while the former is adding the sport to his very full resume that includes acting and modeling as well.

Jarrett Payton got the chance to sit down and talk to both of them on Sports Feed and you can watch them tell their story in the video below or here: