Shawn Sierra talks Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Once again, a Bears team well under .500 has left everyone with plenty to talk about.

A loss to the Packers - and a number of decision made during the game - have caused plenty of people to question what the Bears were doing last Sunday at Soldier Field.

That has continued this entire week as the Bears now head to a game against the Lions at home with a 3-6 record, with the optimism of a few weeks ago starting to fade fast.

Shawn Sierra of The Rewind Sports 60 discussed that on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton. The host discussed everything from the team's offense under Mitchell Trubisky to their defense without Danny Trevathan.

