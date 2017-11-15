Teen arrested after threatening to shoot up Wauconda H.S. on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- A teenager faces charges after posting a video on Snapchat threatening to shoot up a suburban high school.

Karston Goodson, 18, was arrested Tuesday night at his home in Wauconda.

Police say he threatened to shoot up Wauconda high, saying "I will show you what a school shooter is."

They say the video was sent to 40 other students during school hours.

Wauconda High School administrators say many of those other students did the right thing by informing them about the video.

Goodson is charged with disorderly conduct.

This is the second time this year a threat has been made to Wauconda High School. Back in February, two juveniles prompted an evacuation of the high school after threatening to blow up the school. The threat was declared by police not credible. The two juveniles were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Wauconda police say they plan to be on location at the high school this morning, and will be walking the halls as a precaution.