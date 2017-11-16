Arthur Arkush looks ahead to the Bears-Lions game on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - So much for that excitement for the second half of the Bears' season.

Over the course of 60 minutes against the Packers, it faded away as Brett Hundley led the short-handed team over John Fox's squad at a rainy Soldier Field last Sunday. It's dampened the sprits of fans who saw glimmers of hope from the team after a stronger showing in October and has put the team at 3-6 heading into Sunday's division match-up with the Lions.

Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly appeared on Sports Feed to discuss a number of topics on the team as they prepare to face Detroit Sunday at Soldier Field with Jarrett Payton.

To watch Arthur's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.