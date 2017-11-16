Chicago chef ‘safely located’ after missing for a week

CHICAGO — A chef who has been missing for a week has been found safe.

Police issued a brief statement Thursday morning, saying 25-year-old Luis Mercader, a chef at Roister, located at 951 W. Fulton Market, “has been safely located.”

No further details were released.

Mercader was reported missing after he failed to show up at a fundraiser he had helped organize for Puerto Rico.

His family says he was last seen Thursday at Urbanbelly restaurant, where his backpack was found.

According to the Chicago Tribune, his father flew in to Chicago from Puerto Rico last weekend as police searched for his son.