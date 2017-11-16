Chicago police searching for 5 suspects in Uptown narcotics investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police say there’s been an increase in violence in the city's Uptown neighborhood, with two deadly shootings in the last two weeks.

It led police to open a narcotics investigation, targeting west Argyle Street.

The narcotics team arrested eight people on felony drug charges, but they are still looking for four men and one woman, wanted in connection with the probe.

In a community alert, police say most of the people arrested are members of various street gangs.

The community has raised concerns about an increase in violence and drug deals, which led to this investigation.

The latest shooting in the area happened Monday night. Police say a teen killed a man in a drive-by shooting on West Leland.

On November 2, a triple shooting happened at the Starbucks on Broadway. Police say a masked gunman opened fire inside the Starbucks, killing a 28-year-old man and injuring two others – including a 12-year-old boy. At the time, police said the triple shooting was the result of a drug deal.

Police say if you have similar concerns in your neighborhood, you’re encouraged to attend your next beat meeting.

You can call the community policing office to find out when it is, at: 312-742-8770