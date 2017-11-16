Driver killed in shooting on Dan Ryan; passengers including child hurt in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan that left one man dead and three people injured, including a small child, after their vehicle crashed into a wall on the expressway Thursday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police, two vehicles traveling northbound on I-94 were seen swerving in and out of traffic at 51st St. during rush hour. Around 5:15 p.m. police say shots were heard, and one of the vehicles, struck by gunfire, went off the road crashed into a utility box and the expressway wall. The other vehicle continued northbound.

The male driver of the crashed vehicle was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said, while two adult females and a small child were treated for minor injuries related to the crash. Police have not yet released specific details about the victims or the suspects in the shooting.

Northbound lanes were shut down at Garfield as the ISP investigated, but have since been reopened. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (847) 294-4400.