ELGIN, Ill. — A Metra train struck a pedestrian in Elgin.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday after inbound Metra Milwaukee District West train No. 2210 struck the pedestrian near the station in Elgin.

Inbound service has been restored.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

