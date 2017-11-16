Michael Singer looks back at the first month of the Bulls’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Somehow, someway the first month of the Bulls' season has gone maybe a little worse than people thought.

The team was expected to struggle, but without Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis for a while due to their fight, the team has won just 2 of their first 12 games. In the first year of the team's all-out rebuild, it appears they're well on their way to being in the running for the top pick in next June's NBA Draft.

That's how Michael Singer of USA Today has seen things go far and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that with Jarrett Payton on Thursday's show. You can watch their entire discussion in the video above or below.