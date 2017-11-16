Missing Mokena woman last seen working at Joliet bar found murdered: police

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — Police say a missing 24-year-old Mokena woman was found murdered Thursday.

The body of Kaitlyn Kearns, as well as her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, were found in a rural area of Kankakee County, according to Will County Sheriff’s officials. She was found with the single gunshot wound to the head.

Kearns was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when she finished her bartending shift at Woody’s bar in Joliet.

She never made it home and never showed up for her other job on Tuesday morning.

Police believe there is no threat to the community and that Kearns was the intended target of this homicide.

If you have any information about Kearns’ death, call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574; or the Sheriff’s dispatch center at 815-727-8575. An anonymous tip can also be sent to crimestoppersofwillcounty.org

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.