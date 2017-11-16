Police: 2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting inside Chicago home during attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two teenage boys were killed and a girl was injured when someone opened fire during an attempted robbery inside a West Side apartment Thursday evening, according to police.

Police believe someone entered a residence on the 5600 block of W. Washington around 5:45 p.m., demanded the victims' property, and then opened fire. Two boys, 15 or 16 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the head. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and made her way to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

Tonight - the search is on for the gunman. No one is in custody.

"These kids can shoot and think nothing about it and run back to mama's house. Something is wrong. But there have been a lot of shootings over there. Two kids dying ... There's no excuse for it," said neighbor Patrick Hargrette.

The crime scene is still active. Detectives have been checking out nearby buildings looking for any surveillance video that could be helpful in this investigation.