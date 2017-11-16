× The Jonathan Toews Toaster? See the Blackhawks captain in a new commercial

CHICAGO – Normally he’s pretty calm when it comes to posts on Twitter since he joined in February of 2016.

But the Blackhawks’ captain has certainly gotten fans attention with his latest video on the social network – one that provides a chance at a very unique Christmas gift.

Jonathan Toews is featured in an advertisement for Canadian Tire in which he is selling a “Toews-ter.”

Yes, this is real. This red toaster allows fans to burn a picture of the Blackhawks captain’s face onto a piece of bread and fans can start buying them on November 20th at this website.

Proceeds from the toaster sales got to Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Charities, which helps give kids a chance to participate in sports.

Toews will not be the only one who will have his own toaster. NHL legend Wayne Gretzky along with defending NHL MVP Connor McDavid have toasters of their own as well.