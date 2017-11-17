Off-duty officer stabbed in car, then slams into school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was stabbed while inside a car on the city's South Side.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 7600 block of South Stony Avenue.

The off-duty officer, who is a 47-year-old woman, was stabbed in the face, according to police.

She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear if the officer was driving or not, but the attack caused the officer's car to crash into a school bus.

One 12-year-old student on the bus was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, complaining of a headache.

Police say this is a domestic incident and they know who the individual is.

No one is in custody, but the police are actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.