City of Chicago will sue U.S. Steel over spill of toxic metal into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO -- The City of Chicago is taking legal action against U.S. Steel after the company dumped more toxic metal into Lake Michigan last month.

In late October, nearly 60 pounds of chromium leaked into a Lake Michigan tributary after a wastewater treatment system malfunctioned at the U.S. Steel factory in northwest Indiana. It was the second time it’s happened in the past six months.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says U.S. Steel tried to keep the spill a secret, requesting “confidential treatment” while reporting it to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and never notifying the EPA. Emanuel says the company has repeatedly violated the Clean Water Act, and the City will take the first step towards filing a lawsuit against it Monday morning.

"Not only was the discharge way in excess of what is permitted. It happened twice," Emanuel said. "In every area they’re in violation. Now you have to ask, 'what is the company thinking about,' and then more importantly, 'what is the Trump EPA doing?'" Emanuel said.

Emanuel said the lawsuit is part of an effort to protect Lake Michigan for residents.

"Lake Michigan is our most precious natural resource; we have a responsibility to preserve it, we have a responsibility to protect it and we must pursue and punish those who pollute it," Emanuel said.

Emanuel also said that while there was a spill of toxic chemicals, drinking water in Chicago remains safe.