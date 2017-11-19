Demonze Spruiel gives his thoughts on the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Hope for the future is all the Bears' fans have in the present.

Let's face it, a playoff appearance would take an incredible end-of-season run plus some help from other teams in the NFC to happen. With that scenario unlikely to happen, most are looking at some of the younger Bears in hopes their signs of good play are an indication of what may come in the future.

Demonze Spruiel is one of those doing on Sunday after another heartbreaking Bears loss to the Lions on Sunday. The co-host of "The D and Davis Show" on Chicagoland Sports Radio gave his reasons to be happy about the future on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton.

Watch Demonze's segments in the video above or below.