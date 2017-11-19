Elderly man killed in hit-and-run on the Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for the driver of a minivan that hit a 68-year-old man as he crossed the street Friday night on the Northwest Side, killing him, and then sped away from the scene.

Police say Logan Square resident Efrain Rivera was crossing the street on the 3500 block of West Armitage Ave. when he was hit by a silver minivan just after 9 p.m. Friday. Rivera was rushed to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner later ruled his death an accident caused by head injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Chicago Police Department's major accidents unit is searching for the minivan as they investigate his death. Rivera's family could not be reached for comment.

Community activist Raul Montes, Jr. is calling on neighbors in Logan Square to help solve the case, offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“I’m offering a $500 reward out of my own pocket to bring closure to the family of this man, who was an elderly person, and to try to solve this crime. It was a hit and run, you just don’t hit somebody and run,” Montes said.

A police camera on the corner may hold the key for investigators as they try to determine who was behind the wheel of the minivan.