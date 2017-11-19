‘Get in the car before I shoot both of you’: Police issue alert after armed kidnapping attempt

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a man attempted to kidnap two children by showing them a semi-automatic handgun and ordering them to get into his car Thursday.

According to police, a teenage boy and girl were waiting at a bus stop on the 600 block of west Garfield Blvd. after school when around 4:20 p.m. an unknown man pulled up in a sedan, displayed the handgun, and ordered them to “get in the car before I shoot both of you.”

Police say the kids ran to a nearby CTA bus and got on, and when they got off the bus on the 1300 block of W. Garfield Blvd., they saw the same man driving north on Loomis from Garfield Blvd.

The suspect is described as a black male 35-40 years old with a medium brown complexion and a bald head. His vehicle was described as a maroon 4-door sedan with tinted windows, a sun roof, and silver cross-shaped rims.

Police advise residents in the area to call 911 to report suspicious people, be aware of their surroundings and not walk alone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.