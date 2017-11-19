× Monster’s Mash: The competitiveness of Adam Shaheen

CHICAGO – In the National Football League, there are a few lessons that are taught to the younger players when they start out.

First, you have to brush off losses. While they are bad, you have to find a way to move on quickly, because and opponent is always waiting.

Somewhere Bears rookie tight end Adam Shaheen understands that. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy for him to just shake off a home loss to the Packers to start the second half last Sunday.

“I’m extremely competitive, so I can’t stand losing. They tell us to let it go. It’s hard for me to let it go. I came in today still pissed off,” said Shaheen. “Hopefully I can use it to keep grinding and get better.”

The second-round pick is making small strides as his time in the lineup increases following the injury to Zach Miller. Last week was another milestone – a multi-catch game. It was just two and both came in the first quarter, including a 31-yard reception that set up a Bears’ field goal.

Yet even that catch wasn’t exactly a good one for Shaheen, who lamented what could have been.

“I’m just mad I missed the stiff arm by about an inch or I might have been able to make it even longer,” said Shaheen, who had three catches on the year for 41 yards including a touchdown in Week 4 against the Steelers.

If Hundley Caused Problems…..

If anyone is feeling it difficult to shake off the loss to the Packers, it was the Bears’ defense.

Brett Hundley, a backup who was apart of three-straight Green Bay losses after the loss of Aaron Rodgers, managed to go without a turnover while making critical passes to beat the Bears 23-16 for his first win of the year.

If they thought he was difficult, then the defense will really have their hands full on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford come to Soldier Field enjoying a successful ninth season with the Lions. He’s thrown for 2,461 yards along with 17 touchdowns compared to five interception, including two touchdown throws in the fourth quarter to beat the Browns at Ford Field last week.

For the Bears, the focus is cleaning up the plays that killed them last week. Hundley got a touchdown on a long scramble that ended up providing the deciding points and kept other drives alive with his feet or last option throws. If they couldnt’ get away with it against him, they won’t against Stanford.

“He can extend plays very well so as a secondary we have to cover longer. Things like that, what happened last week, we can’t let that happen with a quarterback scrambling, we have to stick with our guy,” said safety Eddie Jackson of Stafford. “Really just keep him contained and keep peppering him, and maybe making him uncomfortable, keeping him in the pocket, and making those mistakes.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 3-0

The Bears record in their throwback uniforms dating back to the start of the 2016 season.

They beat the Lions and Vikings at home in 2016 and the Steelers earlier this season while wearing the alternate jersey.