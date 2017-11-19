Police: Armed men aboard El train attempt robbery, fire shots near South Loop stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men are in police custody following a shooting and attempted robbery aboard a Green Line train in the South Loop Sunday morning.

Police say two men announced a robbery aboard a Green Line train near the Cermak- McCormick Place stop just before 6 a.m., and then fired shots as they exited to the station. A witness who was nearby says she heard five to six shots. No one was hurt.

Trains were delayed in the area while police conducted their investigation. Police say they recovered part of a weapon at the station and found several shell casings on the street below the tracks.