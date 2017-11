CHICAGO — A Toyota Rav 4 became pinned under a construction vehicle, following a crash on the Kennedy Expressway overnight.

It happened in the inbound lanes at Nagle, around 4:30 a.m.

At least a dozen firefighters were on the scene to pull a person out of the vehicle.

That person was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

State police say the construction vehicle was placing cones in construction zones.