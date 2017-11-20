1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at West Side restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 50-year-old man died and another man was injured after a shooting at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in West Garfield Park.

Police said the shooting happened at the Church's Chicken on Madison and Pulaski around 5 p.m. Monday.

The 50-year-old man was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 26, was shot in the leg and also taken to Stroger. He is in stable condition. Officials said he was the intended target.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.