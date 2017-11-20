1 dead in Palos Heights shooting, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. – One man is dead after a shooting in the south suburbs, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Ishnala Drive in Palos Heights around 5 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors heard three gunshots coming from the house. Inside, police found the man's body.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police said there is no risk to the public and the incident is not believed to be domestic or a home invasion.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 708-448-2131.