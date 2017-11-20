2 more armed carjackings investigated by Chicago police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The string of carjacking continue as Chicago police investigate two more cases overnight.

One happened around 6:40p.m. Sunday in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.

A 52-year-old woman was pulling out of a driveway on 115th and Oakley Ave, when two men in their 20's got out of a white Sedan and approached the woman.

At least one of the men was armed. They ordered the woman out of her vehicle, and onto the ground. The men got into her vehicle and drove off. Police say the woman was not injured.

Another carjacking happened in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Maplewood and Fullerton. Two men with guns approached a man and woman sitting in their vehicle.

The victims were forced out of the vehicle, and the men got into the vehicle and took off. No one was injured.

There have been atleast 20 carjackings in the last week across the city of Chicago.