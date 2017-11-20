Bears don’t believe Leonard Floyd tore his ACL, but ‘It’s fair to say he’s going to miss some time.’

LAKE FOREST – All that went through Bears’ fans minds in the fourth quarter when the cringe-worth replays were taking place was Cameron Meredith and Zach Miller.

Each of those members of the Bears saw their season come to an end thanks to a serious knee injury. Meredith’s happened in the preseason and knocked him out for the season, while Miller’s knee dislocation against the Saints in October still has him in the hospital.

When Leonard Floyd’s right knee was hit by Kyle Fuller going for a tackling the fourth quarter Thursday against the Lions, many featured the worst for the promising second-year linebacker as he was carted off the field. Could it be another season-ending injury for one of the Bears’ best players.

We’ll not just yet.

In a season full of despair in many ways for the Bears, John Fox gave the fans a bit of hope when he announced on Monday that it’s not believed that Floyd tore his ACL when he took the hit to the knee. That’s a big break for one of the key players for the team’s future, but if you’re hoping to see him on the field anytime soon, you might be out of luck.

“I think it’s fair to say he’s going to miss some time,” said Fox of Floyd, who continues to undergo tests on the knee.

In his second year with the Bears, Floyd was continuing to establish himself as a force on the outside of the Bears’ 3-4 defense. He’s second on the team with 4 1/2 sacks to go along with his 33 tackles on the season. Against the Lions, he had four tackles before his injury and brought heavy pressure on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on a play that resulted in a forced fumble by Nick Kwiatkoski.

“He’s one of our guys that we love to have out there,” said Bears linebacker Christian Jones of Floyd. “So obviously it’s going to hurt not having him out there.”

At least it might not be for as long as some people might have feared.