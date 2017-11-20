Black ice causes rollover crash, multiple spin-outs overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Black ice caused major trouble for drivers overnight on Chicago area roads.

Temperatures hovering around 32 degrees caused some icy conditions.

Multiple crashes were being reported on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway at the Canalport exit. The accidents were allegedly caused by a large patch of black ice in that area.

A stringer photographer captured a number of spin outs, and a roll over accident as people attempted to slow down for the traffic light there.

No serious injuries were reported.

Chicago Police had requested IDOT to salt the ramp an hour prior to the rollover.

After the rollover, police went ahead and closed the ramp on their own to prevent any more accidents.